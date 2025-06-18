Calling All Gardeners: Join The 4th Annual GardenWalk Lakewood!

Calling all green thumbs and garden enthusiasts! On Saturday, July 19, from 10 AM to 4 PM, Lakewood will burst into vibrant color as residents and visitors embark on the 4th Annual GardenWalk Lakewood, a free, self-guided tour of the city's most beautiful and imaginative gardens. Whether you have a small urban oasis or a sprawling floral paradise, this is your chance to showcase your hard work and creativity to the entire community. The sign-up deadline is Sunday, June 22, so don't delay!

To register your garden or to learn more about the event, visit GardenWalkLakewood.org.

There are so many ways to be part of this city-wide celebration and help our blooming community grow even more vibrant!

Know a garden that deserves the spotlight? Encourage your favorite green-thumbed Lakewoodite to sign up!

Want to explore Lakewood’s lush landscapes? Invite your friends and make a day of it!

Feeling helpful? We’re looking for cheerful volunteers to deliver yard signs, staff information stations, and sell GardenWalk Lakewood t-shirts on the day of the event. Email us at [email protected] and let us know how you'd like to lend a hand!

Thank you for helping us make this year's GardenWalk Lakewood the most colorful and delightful one yet! We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, July 19th!

Melissa Kress is a longtime Lakewood resident who tries very hard to garden (with mixed results) and is on the board of GardenWalk Lakewood.