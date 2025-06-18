Bullock Runs For Reelection To Keep Lakewood A Place Where All May Find Opportunity, Quality Of Life

“As prices rise and uncertainty mounts nationally, Lakewood is more important than ever to working families—we have a job to do," says Bullock

Noting that today’s economy is putting the middle class under a lot of pressure, Councilman Tom Bullock said today he is running for reelection to keep Lakewood a community that gives working families an opportunity for a good quality of life at an affordable price.

“Lakewood has traditionally been a community where everyone can find a good quality of life–including working families and the middle class,” said Bullock. “As prices rise and uncertainty mounts nationally, Lakewood is more important than ever to providing that opportunity to working families. Our City has a job to do in maintaining that promise, and I will work to see that it does.”

Bullock said that everything he has done on City Council has been to make Lakewood succeed “so that average citizens—working families, middle class families—have just as much opportunity as wealthy people in the most affluent exurbs.”

“Here you can find quality homes, excellent schools, lots of transportation options to get to a job, close-by shopping, wonderful parks, and warm and welcoming neighbors,” Bullock added.

With more than 17 years of service in city government, Bullock brings to City Council the most experience and the deepest perspective on both the problems Lakewood has overcome and new challenges that are arising.

“I began my service to Lakewood in 2008 when we faced a city budget crisis and concerns that aging houses meant out-migration to exurbs was the only smart option. We overcame that through disciplined budgeting, management improvements, and fearless challenge to the way things had always been done. The payoffs for Lakewood residents have been no tax increases, high quality services, and a 180 degree reputational turnaround as our neighborhoods became desirable, our parks improved, and our commercial areas flourished with interesting, locally-owned businesses,” said Bullock.

“Today, we face new pressures from home prices that are straining affordability, national inflation, and a federal government unleashing wave after wave of uncertainty on workers, businesses, and the economy,” noted Bullock. “I see Lakewood as a vital haven for working families and a leader that can show the way on how our country can keep its promise to the middle class: by providing an affordable quality of life, resilient neighborhoods, and stability where rule of law, tolerance, and neighborliness still form the foundation of how we interact with one another.”

“Some of this calls for direct action by city government; some of it requires leadership by example. All of it inspires me and will get 100 percent of my effort every day,” said Bullock.

Bullock outlined priorities he intends to work on if reelected to a new term:

Continued equitable investment in parks, with a focus on the second largest, Madison Park;

Strengthening neighborhoods by focusing on housing quality and a diversity of housing options to ensure people of all means and abilities can call Lakewood home;

Building a stronger walking and biking culture through infrastructure investment and enhanced traffic enforcement;

Supporting our vibrant retail corridors and finding new ways to attract and retain unique local businesses;

Strong leadership at City Hall built on customer service balanced with fiscal responsibility;

Making Lakewood a haven for decency and common-sense values in a contentious national political landscape.

“To me, ‘good enough’ isn’t good enough for middle class families in Lakewood. My aim is to keep Lakewood as excellent and always improving,” said Bullock.

This November, Lakewood voters will choose the occupants of all three Council at Large seats and two Board of Education seats. The offices of mayor, four ward councilpersons, three other Board of Education seats, and municipal judge will be on the ballot once again in 2027.

