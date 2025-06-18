A Sudsy Start To Summer On Lincoln Avenue
Lincoln Avenue's annual block party brought together more neighbors than ever before, with visits from Lakewood’s police and fire department. This year also featured and a kid's foam pit that stole the show (check out the drone shot to see the aftermath). This cherished tradition is just one of the many reasons we love calling Lakewood home.
Nathan Noll is a proud Lincoln Avenue Block Party Planning Committee member.
Nathan Noll
Volume 21, Issue 12, Posted 4:49 PM, 06.18.2025