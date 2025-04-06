Practical Communications At LHS

A firm handshake, eye contact, a confident tone. While it’s impossible to reduce effective communication to a set of discreet variables, some of the underlying skills can be taught, practiced and mastered. In a world in which excessive screen time levies huge opportunity costs for the social development of students, this work is more vital than ever. We ignore the pernicious effects of the online world at our peril.



Enter Lakewood High School and our local community leaders. At LHS, per our Vision of a Lakewood graduate, communication skills and collaboration are cultivated across the curriculum. That said, one class in particular—Practical Communications, taught collaboratively by Mr. Gray Copper and Ms. Amie Guzowski--fulfills these aspects directly. The capstone experience, a networking/interviewing event with local professions, is fast becoming not just a yearly highlight, but an institutionalized cornerstone of the curriculum.



Mr. Cooper summed it up this way: “The lack of practice has led to an erosion of communication skills which, in turn, negatively impacts student self-esteem and confidence. Providing our students with a safe and supportive environment to grow their communication skills and confidence is something Aimee and I are deeply passionate about.”



“We have high expectations for our seniors, and they did an amazing job being brave and resilient throughout the entire course. As we work together throughout the semester, the class really starts to feel like a team or family. Aimee and I were inspired to see the students working through their discomfort and fear and with their support for one another.”



This year, the Clifton Club graciously hosted over 110 students and 100 plus professionals in two sessions lasting about 4 hours total. Students had multiple conversations, felt relaxed, felt anxious, fought through their nerves, and emerged with confidence to engage the wider world they will be entering. The professionals got to meet some fine students, and hone their own skills. Everyone wins.



And therein lies that magic that is Lakewood. We care about each other, and understand that our individual aspirations and success can only be fully realized within a vibrant, well-educated community. To those adults--teachers, administrators and business people--who rallied, again, to the cause--you are doing more for our students than you might recognize. Not only are you fostering effective communication, but more importantly, you are modelling citizenship in its highest forms--donating your time and talents to help the next generation coming along.



Drive though our town and you see century homes, tree lined streets and vibrant neighborhoods. These outward elements are special, but the magic starts with fine people that are in those homes. As Mr. Copper said, “The event is a powerful reflection of what makes Lakewood special: unwavering community support for our schools.” Long Live Lakewood.

Dr. Charles Greanoff is an LHS graduate, class of '77. He teaches History and Psychology at Lakewood High School.