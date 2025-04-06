Mock Trial Teams Earn Contest Honors

Garfield’s two teams together won one of four possible “Best Attorney” awards and two of four possible “Best Witness” awards. Harding’s two teams won one "Best Attorney” award and two “Best Witness” awards. Garfield’s “Best Attorney” was Antonia Nicholson. Harding’s “Best Attorney” was George Statton and Garfield’s “Best Witnesses” were Isaac Cornwell and Amelia Ketter. Harding’s “Best Witnesses” were Ainsley Tracey and Caleb Chan.

Team scores are ranked into three tiers. Forty-three teams from districts across Ohio competed over three days, and only 14 teams scored in the top tier. The Garfield Gold Team received a rating of “Outstanding.” Garfield’s Purple Team as well as Harding Teams 1 & 2 received ratings of “Excellent.”

This year the Middle School Mock Trials were based on the book "The Witch of Blackbird of Pond" by Elizabeth George Spear in which the Connecticut Colony pressed charges of attempted murder, arson, and criminal mischief against the individuals suspected of leading an angry mob to Hannah Tupper’s home.

Each middle school team subdivides into a prosecution and a defense squad, and prepares for two different trials against other Ohio middle schools. Students take on the roles of attorneys, witnesses, and bailiff/timers. The trials take place in front of real attorneys who act as trial judges and who rate teams on case understanding, professional demeanor, oratory skills, and understanding of trial technique and courtroom procedure. Garfield sent two teams of seventh graders and had two trials running in the morning as well as two in the afternoon. Harding sent two teams, one seventh grade and one eighth grade, and had two trials running simultaneously in the morning and repeated that schedule in the afternoon.

Special thanks to attorney Sarah Cleves, a Lakewood resident and senior claims attorney with ABA Insurance Services, Inc., who acted as a legal advisor for Garfield’s teams, coached by Mrs. Colleen Gromek. Garfield’s seventh-grade participants were Maryam Adigun, Sarah Ali, Auden Brickner, Josie Bunsey, Isaac Cornwell, Enzo Flasher, Sophie Higgins, Jaiden Gibson, Luci Jones, Amelia Ketter, Gianna Martorello, Antonia Nicholson, Joseph Norris, Rilyn Rohde, Derek Schwab, Blake Sciulli, David Sharosky, Julia Sharpe, Finn Spade, Sebastian Tougouma, Stella Vinkovic, and Morgan Williams.

At Harding, Mrs. Batkiewicz, Mrs. Varga and Ms. Basinski guided their seventh- and eighth-grade teams along with help from countless attorneys and judges present during the week of playoffs, which decided Harding’s teams. Special thanks to attorney Jeff Gardner who acted as a legal advisor for Harding’s teams.

Harding’s eighth grade students participating were Sofia Brown, Marie Brosky, Deagan Carney, Ace Griggs, Lucy Heller, Lily Lipowski, Caroline Lubas, Ingrid Matera, Sulley Mestek, Italo Moncrief, Alex Schneider, Amelie Snipes, Amelia Tousley, and Anna Winchester.

Harding’s seventh grade students were Julia Babson, Vivian Baker, Caleb Chan, Elise Dux, Scarlett Gage, Keira Hummer, Evelyn Payne, Audrey Revehl, George Stratton, Ainsley Tracey, Carson Westfall, and Penelope Yeager.