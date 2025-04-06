Born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Julia Dopman grew up in a family that valued creativity, compassion, and service. After high school, she joined a teen theater troupe through VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), touring and bringing stories to life while also running summer programs for children back home.

Julia later moved to Buffalo, New York, where she married an opera singer and stayed active in the arts. Together, they supported their community—feeding those in need, donating clothing, and publishing "Undercurrent," an independent college newspaper. Through it, they interviewed music legends like Tina Turner and even John Lennon.

One of her fondest memories is bringing her three-month-old daughter to a post-show interview with Tina Turner, who warmly welcomed them. “It was like bringing a tremendous gift to them,” she recalls.

Eventually settling in Cleveland, Julia continued to sing, dance, and raise three children. She became active in local schools, serving as president of the Lakewood PTA Council. Her passion for education led to a 27-year career at Lakewood Community Care Center (LCCC), where she returned to school at age 50 to study Early Childhood Education and take on leadership roles in summer camps.

In addition to her work, Julia cultivated a small floral business and sang at Lakewood United Methodist Church. It was a minister there who told her about Cove Community Center. “I only knew the building as a church,” she said. “But when I saw what was happening there now, I was so impressed.” After a day of exploring, she signed up and never looked back.

Julia quickly embraced Cove’s wide range of programs—from karaoke and improv to Qi Gong, bocce ball, and Scrabble. She volunteers at the coffee bar and enjoys seminars, tech classes, and special events. “The programs here are for everyone, at every level,” she said. “And the people are just wonderful.”

With five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren nearby, Julia stays busy and connected. For her, Cove is more than a community center—it’s a place where she’s made lasting friendships and continues to grow. “That,” she says with a smile, “is one of my greatest assets.”