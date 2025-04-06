Letter To The Editor: Correction Re Proposed Bunts Shared Use Path

Dear Lakewood Observer Editorial Team,

I am writing to respectfully request a correction to a statement published in your May 2025 article titled “The Bunts Road Shared Use Path: The Right Path Forward For Lakewood” by Cassandra Organ.

The article states:

“In its current configuration, the only legal place for a bicyclist to ride on Bunts in excess of walking speed is on the road.”

This statement is not accurate based on the City of Lakewood’s current municipal code. According to Lakewood Codified Ordinance §373.10(f): https://codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/lakewood/latest/lakewood_oh/0-0-0-65136

“No person shall operate a bicycle on a sidewalk at a speed greater than an ordinary walk when approaching or entering a crosswalk or approaching or crossing a driveway if a vehicle is approaching the crosswalk or driveway. This paragraph does not require reduced speeds for bicycles when other vehicles are not present.”

This ordinance makes it clear that cyclists may ride at speeds above walking pace on sidewalks except when a vehicle is approaching a crosswalk or driveway. Therefore, the assertion in the article misrepresents the actual legal provisions in place.

I believe it is important that readers receive accurate information, especially when it pertains to laws that affect both safety and public opinion on infrastructure changes. I respectfully ask that the Observer publish a correction or clarification to ensure an informed public discussion on this important topic.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Jeff Dudzik



