Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Color Our World Summer Reading Club

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering Twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check in online or in person. Come to the library and check in halfway through and receive a reward. All finishers select a new book to keep.

Friday, May 9, 2025 through Monday, August 11, 2025

Storyime: June 9,2025-July 17, 2025

Just Baby 'N Me

For You and Your Birth to 24-Month-Old Baby

Just Baby 'N Me is a lap-sit story time ideal for babies from birth through early walkers. No registration is required.

Main Library-

Mondays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

Wednesdays- 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Thursdays-10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch-

Thursdays- 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Pre-school Story Time

For You and Your 2 to 5-Year-Old Pre-schooler. Children and their parents will enjoy stories, movement and songs for thirty fun filled minutes. No registration is required.

Main Library:

Tuesdays: 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wednesdays: 11:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Madison Branch:

Thursdays: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Pajama Party

For You and Your 2 to 6 Year-Old Child. Put on your pajamas, bring along your favorite stuffy and join us as we wind down for the night with books, movement and songs. No registration is required.

Mondays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Tuesdays: 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Family Weekend Wonders

Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Family Weekend Wonders is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week followed by a craft. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Illustration Creation

For students in kindergarten through second grade. In this picture book art program, each program will feature a story from a children’s book illustrator followed by an art project inspired by the story. No registration required.

Thursday, June 12, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room

ArtVenture for Teens and Preteens

Designed for artistic teens and pre-teens, this program invites participants to create an artistic masterpiece each month. At the end of each program, all completed artworks will be displayed in the Library. No registration required.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in the Madison Branch Youth Program Room and Saturday, June 14, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room

Color Our World with Polka Dot Bears!

For children entering Kindergarten through Third Grade. Join us for a special story time where children will make their own colorful stuffed bear. Registration required. Call 216-226-8275x140 to register.

Monday, June 16, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Main Library Activity Room and Tuesday, June 17, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. in the Madison Branch Youth Program Room

Japanese Magical Journey

Combining Japanese theatre, music, origami, magic, and storytelling, Yasu, the magic story artist, will guide audiences to the enchanting land of Japan. Attendees will get to make origami at the end of the show that they can take home. No registration required.

Friday, June 13, 2025 at 3:00 p.m in the Main Library Multipurpose Room