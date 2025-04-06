Lakewood Kiwanis Annual Scholarship Recipients 2025

Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarship Foundation is proud to announce our 2025 recipients for this year’s graduating high school seniors. The following 14 graduates are being awarded fourteen $10,000 scholarships. We consider their academic, citizenship and leadership abilities. Thank you to all the applicants and their families. This scholarship fund is funded through the efforts of The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood. The Lakewood Kiwanis Birthday Bash Dance in May and legacy donations were just two of our major fundraisers.

The winners of the 2025 Lakewood Kiwanis Scholarships are:

Jane Wagle, Fallon Austin, Mary Burton, Stella Ziegler, Michael Drvenkar, Jeremy Frolo, Titus McAlvey, Charieon Doxley, James Tumney, Gregory Friel,

Zoey Serna, Piper McElfresh, Paige Cipollo - Helen Fraunfelder (not in photos.)

We had our weekly luncheon this week to make the presentations to the seniors. And we were joined by Judge Tess Neff, LO's Deb and Jim O'Bryan.

The Kiwanis Club of Lakewood is the leading service organization in Lakewood and we are celebrating over 100 years of service. Along with our scholarships, we also support Lakewood High Key Club, Harding Builders Club, and K Kids Club at Horace Mann (Check out the pollinator garden our KKids planted at Horace Mann).

