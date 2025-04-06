Lakewood Black Caucus Juneteenth Celebration: Thursday, June 19

“BLACK JOY”

“When we choose joy in the face of obstacles, we are seeing reality clearly, yet being brave enough to imagine something better; a world fit for us, not the other way around.” – Kleaver Cruz

Come gather together with us on June 19th to learn the origin of Juneteenth and to experience Black Joy through stories, music, poetry, art, and food. Resistance and Joy go hand in hand. Actively choosing joy is a way to resist those forces that set out to destroy us while we consider alternatives for tackling the systems that threaten to take our lives daily. Sometimes a little cake will do while meeting to strategize plans to address the distress about unconstitutional rulings and other matters.

Join Us

Thursday, June 19th at 1-4:00 pm

Lakewood Presbyterian Church, 14502 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood, OH

Doors Open at 1:00 pm

Food catered by Sweet Pork Wilson’s

B-B-Q chicken wings, ribs, mac & cheese, greens, coleslaw, and cornbread

Program begins at 1:30 pm

Black Love, Black Joy, Black Resilience

Fun and Activities begin for children and adults when the program ends

Spade Tournament, Cornhole, Musical Chairs, Black Trivia

Prizes will be given to the winners

RSVP by Friday, June 13th so that we are sure to have enough food

Call or email [email protected] | 216-978-2626

This is a multi-racial event, and it is FREE and open to the community of Lakewood and surrounding areas.

Rev. Shirley Nelson is President of the Lakewood Black Caucus.