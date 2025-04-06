If You Build and Market Schools, They Will Come. If You Close Schools, They Will Leave. But Who’s Left Paying?

Lakewood City Schools is considering closing one or even two of its seven neighborhood elementary schools, including Grant, Lincoln, and Roosevelt, claiming declining enrollment (with outdated, cherry-picked data) and the need for "more efficient use of facilities" (a vague statement). This plan raises significant concerns for Lakewood’s families and broader community.

Let’s not forget that the same three schools that are on the table to be closed - Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Grant - were all rebuilt in 2016 with a bond taxpayers will be paying until 2043. We spent nearly $50 million taxpayer dollars on these new facilities – because the community understood “If we build it, they will come.” And they did! Elementary enrollment has increased and stabilized post-COVID in our new buildings. If the district vacates, sells, or repurposes these buildings, Lakewood taxpayers are still responsible for repaying the bond.

The district has widely shared only enrollment data related to all grades in the context of potential elementary closures, when in fact, elementary enrollment (the very topic of the current Task Force) is stabilizing and even increasing in recent years, according to the district’s own updated enrollment data and projection.

If the district keeps chirping this narrative: "enrollment is declining and consolidation is needed," they may be making their own bed. Lakewood's history and rightful reputation as a walkable, family-friendly community is closely tied to its seven neighborhood elementary schools. Closing schools will erode that identity, making the city less attractive to young families which will cause our population to decrease and potentially lead to decreased property values and families with no option but to drive to school… then school enrollment will decrease. Many have already heard recent anecdotes of parents not enrolling their children in LCSD kindergarten due to the uncertainty of the school being open as an elementary school for future years and the district shouting their “declining enrollment” stats.

As the district moves forward with its planning, it's crucial to consider the broader implications of school closures. Why are they painting a picture of declining enrollment that is not true in recent years at the elementary level? Do they understand what we are at risk of losing?

What is a truly walkable distance for young children? Why are we not leaning into Lakewood’s strength as a walking school district, instead of compromising it? In Lakewood, 65% of students walk or bike to school, increasing the distance they must travel could lead to higher absenteeism, especially for families without reliable transportation.

The district's scenarios presented to the Elementary Planning Task Force aim to keep walking distances under 1.5 miles to avoid triggering state bussing requirements. (The district saves up to $2 million a year by not providing bussing.) This would require some young children and their parents or caretakers walking 30 minutes each way. Parents who have to get to work in the morning may not be able to swing a 50 to 60 minute round-trip walking commute to and from drop off. This truly puts Lakewood's walkability at risk. Those who can drive, will drive. Those who can't are at risk of not making it to school on time or at all.

Maintaining neighborhood elementary schools supports not only educational outcomes but also the fabric of Lakewood’s community - from property values, to walking traffic for small businesses, to our connections to neighbors.

We urge Lakewood’s Board of Education and district leadership to look with clear eyes at the recent data showing that elementary enrollment is stabilizing and even increasing. Engage with the broad community in a meaningful way on this issue and explore alternative solutions that include marketing the strengths of our district to attract new families. Without these essential steps, we are concerned that the decisions made will negatively impact the future of our children, as well as the future of the whole of Lakewood.

Preserve Lakewood Schools is organizing residents to attend and/or speak at the June 16th Board of Education Meeting, currently scheduled for 7:00pm at Taft Center for Innovation. Please follow our Facebook page for more updates on this event.