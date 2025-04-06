Horace Man Duo Earn Team Teachers Of Year Honor

Horace Mann Elementary first-grade teachers Patti Cramer and Julie Harkness have been named the 2025 George P. Milbourn Team Teachers of the Year. The award is part of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation’s Jennings Educator Awards Program that honors public school educators from across Ohio and includes a grant of $7,500 to fund a deep learning project for students.



According to the Jennings Foundation, The George B. Milbourn Team Teachers of the Year Award honors exceptional teams of educators whose innovative and coordinated efforts enrich the educational experience and foster success across your school community.



Cramer and Harkness, who have been teaching together for 13 years, certainly fit the description.



“Ms. Cramer and Mrs. Harkness demonstrate an unwavering commitment to student success through innovation, collaboration, and instructional excellence, making them exceptionally deserving of this distinguished recognition,” said Horace Mann Principal Sanya Henley. “They purposely and deliberately work together to ensure deep learning for students by planning, instructing, and coaching each other in ways that maximize student engagement and achievement.”



For their part, Cramer and Harkness find two is better than one. “I love having a teammate that brings a different skill set to the table! What I don’t think of- Patti does! The kids are the beneficiaries,” said Harkness.



Added Cramer: “With my passion for literature and Julie’s boundless creativity, we have blended our strengths to create a dynamic, engaging, and highly effective first-grade team.”



These two outstanding educators will be recognized at the Jennings Foundation's annual Educators Awards Banquet on July 24.