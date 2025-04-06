District Honors Standout Students

Lakewood City Schools proudly celebrated the achievements of its brightest students at the 42nd annual Celebration of Excellence ceremony on May 27 in the Civic Auditorium. Held to honor the academic dedication and success of its students, 407 medals of excellence were awarded to middle school and high school students who maintained a 4.0 GPA or higher through the first three quarters of the academic year and numerous senior scholarships were awarded.



The ceremony recognized not only these top academic performers but also celebrated the District's National Merit Finalist and six Commended Scholars, who have demonstrated outstanding academic prowess on a national level.



In addition to the medals of excellence, the ceremony included the awarding of a range of scholarships to deserving students. Recipients included those honored by the Lakewood Leadership Team, Lakewood Rangers Education Foundation, and winners of various Lakewood High scholarships.



Keynote speaker Patrick McLaughlin was the keynote speaker. A graduate of the Lakewood High School Class of 1964, McLaughlin rose to become a U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio after a decorated career in the U.S. Army, which he continued as a member of the Army Reserves after graduating law school. In his inspiring address, McLaughlin urged the students to seek excellence beyond the classroom as well. After recounting some of serious setbacks in his life, he also reminded students that when the inevitable life challenges knock them on the ground, it's important how you get back up and continue to strive for better.



The audience and students also enjoyed some beautiful music from the Lakewood High Chamber Choir. Such a wonderful evening to celebrate our student successes!