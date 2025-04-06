Community Recreation & Education Commission Has Open Seat

The Lakewood Board of Education and Lakewood Community Recreation & Education Department is looking to fill the open seat on the Community Recreation & Education Commission (C.R.E.C.) due to the recent resignation of Mr. Tom Zigman.

Mr. Zigman was an educator and principal of the Lakewood City School District, and even after his retirement, has remained an active substitute, volunteer, and supporter of the schools and our department. His leadership, commitment, and service will be greatly missed, as well as his insightful perspective on various topics that were brought forth to the C.R.E.C.

Responsibilities of a C.R.E.C. member include, but are not limited to, promoting recreation department programming to improve the health, welfare, and physical well-being of our residents, help with long-term and short-term planning, provide recommendations on financial strategy, participate in working sub-committees to improve aquatic, athletic, and educational programs, interact with sub-commissions, attend monthly meetings, and have regular interaction with the public.

Persons interested in being considered for the open seat on the Community Recreation & Education Commission will need to submit a letter of interest and a statement of qualifications to Ms. Leslie Favre Krogman, Coordinator of the Community Recreation & Education Department by June 13th, 2025.

Interviews will take place on June 17th at the C.R.E.C. monthly meeting. The Community Recreation & Education Commission will evaluate all applicants and make a formal recommendation to the Board of Education by June 24th for approval during its July meeting sessions.

Leslie Favre Krogman is Coordinator of Lakewood City Schools Community Recreation & Education Department.