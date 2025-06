Charieon Doxley breaks the long standing 100m Hurdle record running 14.15! Kathy Hart held the record of 14.30 since 1978!

Charieon is District Champion & Div 1 Regional qualifier. Charieon was also a recent $10,000 Kiwanis Sholarship winner,

where the news of her record breaking Hurdle run erupted in applause. Congratulations!