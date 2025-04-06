Book Publishing Party At Emerson

Last week, Mrs. Gerg's third-grade class at Emerson wrapped up its deep learning project when it hosted an amazing book publishing party featuring a class read-aloud of their collaborative story, "Stay Dog Stay"!



Each student contributed a page and an illustration to the story, showcasing their incredible creative and critical thinking and storytelling skills. In front of a room filled with family member and staff, students read their page with confidence!



After the reading, the celebration continued with book signings and delicious ice cream treats! Well done to Mrs. Gerg and her amazing students!