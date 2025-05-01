President's Page: Connect With Council In The Community

Hi Neighbors,

One of my goals on Council has been to actively engage folks in their government and present multiple avenues of participation. Continuing a tradition started last year, and with the enthusiastic participation of my colleagues, I am excited to announce that Council will once again be getting out into the community this summer for a series of community conversations. One of these town-hall style meetings is scheduled to be held in each of the City’s four wards.

The purpose of our council community conversations is to meet residents in familiar neighborhood spaces and foster the type of open, organic dialogue that can be difficult to achieve within the formal setting of a Council meeting. While specific focus of each conversation will center around topics of particular interest to residents of that specific ward, all members of the community are welcome at any and all of the conversations.

The council community conversations are scheduled as follows:

Ward 4 – June 24, 7:00pm @ Cove Community Center

Ward 1 – July 2, 6:00pm @ Lakewood YMCA

Ward 2 - July 22, 6:00pm @ Lakewood Public Library Main Branch

Ward 3 – August 12, 6:00pm @ Lakewood Park Women’s Club Pavilion

Not sure of your ward? You can identify your Ward on the City Council website: https://tinyurl.com/LkwdWards

The Councilmembers for each Ward are, for Ward 1- Vice President Kyle Baker, Ward 2- Councilmember Bryan Evans, Ward 3- Councilmember Cindy Strebig, and for Ward 4- Councilmember Cindy Marx. Additionally, three of us on Council- myself, Councilmember Tom Bullock, and Councilmember Angelina Hamilton Steiner- serve the whole of the city as at-large members, and we’ll also be on hand to chat with you.

We are grateful to our gracious hosts for opening their doors to Council and the public. Please come and connect with your councilmembers, ask questions, meet your neighbors, and share your ideas and concerns.

President Sarah Kepple serves all residents as Lakewood City Councilmember at Large. Reach her at [email protected] or 216.200.5050.