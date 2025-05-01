Upcoming Events And Movies

Barbara Steffek-Hill Film Matinee- "Our Man Flint" (1966) Sunday, June 1, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

James Coburn stars as the dapper spy-extraordinaire, Derek Flint, a comic send-up of James Bond in "Our Man Flint." Zonal Organization World Intelligence Espionage (Z.O.W.I.E.) calls upon ex-spy Flint to come out of retirement to save the human race from a group of deranged scientists with the customary plan to rule the world.

Book Club- "All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Facilitated" by Dr. Mike Skladany C.S.U

Mondays: June 2, June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

Please join us and our notable guest speakers as we embark on an inclusive march forward in addressing the most pressing issue of the twenty-first century.

Terry Meehan Film Series- "Pickup on South Street" (1953) Saturday, June 14, 20256:00 p.m. (80 minutes) Main Library Auditorium

On a New York subway, FBI agents are shadowing Candy (Jean Peters), a femme fatale who is delivering stolen government microfilm to her communist boyfriend. Pickpocket Skip McCoy (Richard Widmark) unwittingly filches the film and is out the door before the G-men realize what happened. Both the feds and the reds givechase as McCoy catches up with Candy and romances her at his dockside shack.

Meet The Author- "The Towpath" by Jonathan Walter Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

When the Redeemer learns about an ancient magic medallion that will allow her to go back in time to prevent her teenage daughter's suicide, she and her band of seventeenth-century Iroquois warriors embark on a mission to recover it. The only problem is Aaron Porter, a shy fourteen-year-old with a garbage-picking hobby, has discovered the medallion first. Author Jonathan Walter pays homage to the legend and history of Northeast Ohio and the Cuyahoga Valley National Park in The Towpath, a time-travel suspense thriller. Books will be available for sale and signing at the event.