The Bunts Road Shared Use Path: The Right Path Forward For Lakewood

Lakewood’s Bunts Road Rehabilitation Project is a once-in-a-century chance to build a safer, more connected city. Don’t let misinformation stop progress. Sign the petition organized by Bike Lakewood to support the shared use path and show up for safe streets! https://bikecleveland.quorum.us/campaign/BuntsRoad/

Lakewood’s Bunts Road Rehabilitation Project aims to address aging infrastructure and replace 100+ year old water mains throughout the corridor. The project presents an important opportunity to invest in a safer, healthier, and more connected city. Recently, there has been a lot of misinformation shared to generate opposition to the planned Shared Use Path, and some of our city council members are starting to cave to the pressure. We’re here to help shed some light on the facts.

The approved plan includes a 10-foot-wide shared use path along the west side of Bunts Rd from Lakewood Heights Blvd to Clifton Blvd. This path will create a much-needed north-south connection for people walking, biking, using mobility devices, and pushing strollers — while still maintaining safe access for people driving.

Here’s why Bike Lakewood supports this project:

Save the Trees: Per the city’s original presentation, there are 224 trees on Bunts Road. Of these, the city estimates only 111 trees will be impacted by the project in the Shared Use Path format, and 125 new trees are to be planted. The city has stated that the sewer and road work being performed will remove trees regardless of whether the path is added or not, but each tree will be evaluated during design to save as much of our current canopy and increase it where possible.

Equity in Transportation: Not everyone drives, but everyone deserves to get to their destination safely and efficiently. This project makes the route more accessible for older adults, people with disabilities, kids walking to school, and residents who rely on biking or walking as their primary means of transportation. The city plans to maintain the path including paying for repairs and snow removal, something we cannot rely on with our current sidewalks. Bunts is also one of the only north-south corridors in Lakewood that connects all the way through to Cleveland, making it a viable commuter route for those entering or exiting the city to the south. Those who walk or bike should not be required to meander around the city on side streets to safely arrive at their destinations.

Safety First: Bunts Road has a history of crashes and unsafe conditions for people walking and biking. Studies show that pedestrians, bicyclists, and other mobility device users are at the most risk from automobiles. In its current configuration, the only legal place for a bicyclist to ride on Bunts in excess of walking speed is on the road. Bicyclist injuries and deaths due to vehicle collision far outnumber pedestrian injuries and deaths due to collision with bicycles. The new shared use path will separate vulnerable users from fast-moving traffic and create a safer, calmer environment for all. The sidewalk on the east side of the road will remain for anyone uncomfortable with using the path.

Property Values: Some are concerned that the value of their property will decrease as a result of the Shared Use Path. Numerous studies have been performed to assess the impact of bicycle paths and home values, and the consensus is that the value of homes within 50m of a path generally increase between 3-5%, and as much as 15%.

Increased Volume and Unsafe Conditions: Another common concern is that the addition of the path will result in an exponential increase in the volume of bicyclists, and that the conditions are unsafe with so many driveways. While the volume of bicyclists may increase, it is important to remember that this is not a leisure destination like the Metroparks. People will not be coming from far and wide simply to ride the Bunts Path. Users of the path would primarily be commuters, who generally prioritize safety over speed. As for driveways, backing out remains much the same with the path as it does today. Drivers still have to cross both the sidewalk and roadway watching for a combination of pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicles. The only difference is that the traffic of the most similar sizes and speeds will be concentrated together..

Supports Lakewood’s Vision for the Future: This project aligns with Lakewood’s adopted Active Transportation Plan and Climate Action Plan, both of which call for safer, more inclusive streets and reduced emissions from car dependency. Community feedback has proven that when more, safer routes exist, more people will choose to walk or ride a bicycle instead of drive. This is the next logical step forward in keeping Lakewood the most walkable, bikeable community in Ohio.

Why This Petition Matters Right Now: Opponents of the project are circulating a petition to stop these improvements, often citing fears that are not backed by data or the facts of the plan. We must not let misinformation derail progress that benefits the entire community.

Help us build a safer, more inclusive Lakewood. Sign this petition to support the Bunts Road shared use path and the City’s efforts to invest in a better future for all.

We also encourage you to join us at the next City Council meeting on Monday, May 19th to give public comment in support of the project. If you can’t attend in person, consider making an eComment in support of the project.