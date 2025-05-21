Move Forward With Monica For Lakewood School Board

My name is Monica Bruaw, and I’m proud to announce my candidacy for the Lakewood Board of Education. I’m stepping into this race with a deep commitment to our schools, our families, and most importantly, our students. It’s time to “Move Forward with Monica.”

As a life-long Lakewood resident, LHS graduate, mother of three elementary-aged Lakewood students, with a professional background in education planning, I bring a boots-on-the-ground perspective of what Lakewood stands for and the professional experience to know how to navigate the changing landscape of education. I’m not running to build a political resume to seek a higher role, I’m running because I genuinely care about the future of our public schools and the well-being of every student who walks through the doors (which includes my own children who will be lifelong Rangers). The importance of local leadership has become increasingly apparent to me through my efforts as a founding member of Preserve Lakewood Schools and I am committed to protecting and leveraging our walkable, neighborhood-based model of education.

I’ve spent 25 years in the construction industry with 20 years as an education planner, working directly with school districts across Ohio to develop master plans, facilitate task forces and lead community engagement sessions. I have experience in navigating state requirements around building capacity regulations and relationships with school administration around the state, which gives me insight into the budgetary challenges we face. My relevant professional background has taught me how to navigate complex challenges, balance budgets with real needs, and always keep the focus where it belongs: on relevant data and on students.

I’ve led tough conversations that helped bring diverse voices together to solve difficult problems. I believe in listening closely, collaborating openly, acting transparently, and building trust. My goal is to support the district to build strong, inclusive schools where every child can thrive – both now and in the future.

We kick off this campaign with a casual “Meet Monica” on Tuesday June 3rd from 2-4 pm at the Lakewood Park playground. I want to meet you and hear your ideas, your concerns and your hopes for our schools. Lakewood needs a proactive approach to face the changing landscape of public education.

Together we can Move Forward With Monica.



www.LakewoodmoveswithMonica.com