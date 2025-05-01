Meet The Bikes At Meet The Trucks!

Meet The Trucks is a beloved annual, family-friendly event in Lakewood. This year, Bike Lakewood is excited to participate in the festivities by introducing the very first Meet the Bikes! Meet the Bikes will allow residents to check out a variety of interesting bikes and bike set-ups (think historical bikes, cargo bikes, and more!). Come check out the different bikes, ask any questions you might be curious about, and feel free to bring a bike of your own to show off! Bike Lakewood will also be offering a free Bike Valet at the event, so you will also have a designated place to park your bike while enjoying the day's events. Stop on by and see us at Meet the Trucks on Saturday, June 7 from 10-2 at Lakewood Park!