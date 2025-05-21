Meet Me At Cove: Diane Nix, Community Connector, Film Fanatic, And Lifelong Explorer

Diane Nix was born in Northfield, Ohio, and raised in Cleveland. The oldest of five—“and best looking,” she jokes—Diane’s story is one of independence, laughter, and staying ahead of the curve.

She built a successful career in credit management, first at State Chemical Manufacturing and then for 20 years at Sherwin-Williams, working alongside her sister, who retired after 40 years there. Diane remains close with many former coworkers, gathering annually to reminisce and laugh.

Always a trailblazer, Diane moved downtown before it was popular—when city living meant no nearby grocery store. She loved the energy and five-minute commute. Two decades ago, she moved to Lakewood and never looked back.

Her pride and joy is her son Jim, a newly retired lieutenant from the Solon Fire Department and now Chief of Troy Township’s. Diane enjoys traveling with him and his fiancée, always open to new experiences.

A devoted film buff, Diane and her sisters have attended the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF) since 1991. They book hotel rooms and dive into movie marathons together. When CIFF moved to Playhouse Square in 2021, their tradition didn’t miss a beat.

Diane also loves NYC—her favorite city—and enjoys day trips to Amish Country and scenic spots with her close-knit group of friends from Cove: Doris, Martha, Pat, Barb, and Donna, sharing adventures, good food, and great company.

She first got involved with Lakewood’s Division of Aging at the old Madison location and was thrilled when services transitioned to Cove—just steps from her home. With a knack for connection, Diane volunteers at the front desk, greeting both newcomers and regulars, making them feel welcome, and sharing the exciting activities and programs available at Cove. Diane values diversity and feels strongly about being part of a vibrant, inclusive community where people from all walks of life feel connected.

Whether she’s greeting guests at Cove, catching the latest indie film, or hopping a train to NYC, Diane lives with joy and purpose—and inspires those around her to do the same.