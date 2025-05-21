LakewoodAlive Announces The 2025 Front Porch Series Lineup

Ushering in the summer season with the 15th Annual Front Porch Concert Series, sponsored by Johnson Bentley Wealth Partners of Raymond James, LakewoodAlive is pleased to officially announce our talented 2025 lineup!

Comprised of seven gifted and unique musical groups and performers, everyone is sure to find something that speaks to their musical taste. Spanning multiple genres, each week's concert remains family-friendly while delving into a variety of different sounds.

These free, outdoor concerts will be every Friday evening in June and July* at 7 PM. The first five shows will take place June 6 – July 11* on the front steps ofLakewood Public Library (15425 Detroit Avenue), followed by two concerts at Madison Park Pavilion (13201 Madison Avenue) on July 18 and 25.

Kicking off the series on Friday, June 6, is The Stix Quintet an emerging force blending neo-soul, funk, and R&B into a groove-laden sound that’s impossible to resist. Led by drummer and bandleader Nehemiah “Stix” Baker their tight rhythms and infectious energy are guaranteed to get audiences on their feet and moving.

Hailing from Toledo, Chole & the Steel Strings is a six-piece Cosmic Americana band crafting a fresh take on psychedelic folk-rock, playing Friday, June 13. Fronted by the husband-and-wife duo Chloe and Connor Ward, the group weaves dreamy melodies and heartfelt lyrics into music that speaks to dreamers and kindred spirits alike.

What started as an oom-pah polka band formed in high school in 2003 has grown into The Chardon Polka Band — an eccentric, high-energy ensemble beloved by fans of all ages. With a mix of quirky charm and genuine musicianship, their lively performances bring a fresh twist to a classic sound. They will grace the Front Porch stage on Friday, June 20.

Next on Friday, June 27, Moises Borges Brazilian Jazz Quartet, led by Brazilian-born guitarist and vocalist Moises Borges, will perform. This Cleveland-based quartet brings the rich rhythms of Samba and Bossa Nova to life. Borges’ smooth vocals and magnetic stage presence create a captivating experience for fans of Brazilian jazz and global music alike.

Playing on Friday, July 11, Apostle Jones is a powerhouse soul band from Cleveland known for their genre-blending sound and electric live shows. Fusing Rock, R&B, Blues, Gospel, and Funk, the group delivers a raw, original musical experience packed with spirit, energy, and joy that radiates from the stage to the crowd.

The Baker's Basement is a Cleveland indie folk duo made up of drummer/vocalist Kate Dedinsky and guitarist/vocalist Adam Grindler, performing on Friday, July 18. Known for their whimsical sound and heartfelt lyrics, their music blends quirky folk with indie rock sensibilities to create a style that’s uniquely their own.

And closing out the series on Friday, July 25, the dreamy and delightfully upbeat Grumpy Plum is a Cleveland-based slop pop band led by singer-songwriter Tallulah Swasey. Since launching in 2019, the band has carved out a loyal following with their candid lyrics and catchy melodies that hit all the right emotional chords.

Outside the Lakewood Public Library

6/6 - The Stix Quintet

6/13 - Chole & the Steel Strings

6/20 - The Chardon Polka Band

6/27 - Moises Borges Brazilian Jazz Quartet

7/11 - Apostle Jones

Madison Park Pavilion

7/18 - The Baker's Basement

7/25 - Grumpy Plum

For more information regarding the 2024 Front Porch Concert Series, please visit: LakewoodAlive.org/FrontPorchConcerts.

*There will NOT be a show on Friday, July 4.

The following sponsors generously support the 2025 Front Porch Concert Series:

Title Sponsor:

Johnson Bentley Wealth Partners of Raymond James

Encore Sponsors:

Cuyahoga Arts & Culture

Lakewood Public Library

NOPEC

Applause Sponsors:

City of Lakewood

ERIEBANK

lion and blue

Vanguard Properties Cleveland