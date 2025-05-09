Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Color Our World Summer Reading Club

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering Twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check in online or in person. Come to the library and check in halfway through and receive a reward. All finishers select a new book to keep.

Friday, May 9, 2025 through Monday, August 11, 2025

Join the Fun at Coding Club

Calling all fifth through ninth graders.Under the guidance of our awesome GirlsWhoCode facilitators, you’ll dive into the world of coding and create your own mobile apps, design cool websites, and even program robots.

Monday, June 2, 2025 from 6:00-7:40 pm. In the Main Library Computer Connections Room

Booktroverts: Teen Book Club

This monthly book club for sixth through twelfth graders is where the love of reading meets the joy of friendship

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at 7:30 pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room

Family Weekend Wonders

Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Family Weekend Wonders is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week followed by a craft. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Bricks and Books

For Students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grade. In this hands-on experience, kids will use Lego building bricks, gears, and figures to design and construct amazing structures and imaginative creations. Alongside their building, we will be exploring the library's extensive collection of Lego-themed books, offering inspiration, challenges, and stories for all levels. No registration required.

Sunday, June 8, 2025 6:00pm - 7:30pm in the Main Library Activity Room