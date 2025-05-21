Inaugural Madison Park Chalk Fest Is Great Success

Thank you to everyone who participated in yesterday's inaugural Madison Park Chalk Fest! A special thanks to City of Lakewood, Ohio - Municipal Government for partnering on this community event and to Galadriel Olson and her wonderful team at Lakewood Art Supply for serving as the official sponsor of Chalk Fest.



We at Friends Of Madison Park are also grateful to Healthy Lakewood Foundation and The Lakewood Foundation because their support empowers our park group to pursue new initiatives.



Enjoy your experience yesterday? Please consider making a donation to support our efforts: friendsofmadisonpark.org. Miss Chalk Fest? Take a stroll through Madison Park before the rain comes later this week.



Thanks again to all who contributed to this event. We're going to chalk this one up to our amazing community.