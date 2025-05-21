Historical Lecture At Church Of The Ascension Shares The Life And Artwork Of Lakewood Native And Naturalist Henry Wood Elliott

Lakewood High School Historical Club President Eva Wischhusen will present “Henry Wood Elliott: Lakewoodite and America’s First International Conservationist” on Sun., May 25 at noon, following the 10:30 service at Church of the Ascension, an Episcopal Church located at 13216 Detroit Avenue. The talk and refreshments will be in the church’s second-floor Ascension Hall. Some of his family members will be present to help answer questions, and examples of his artwork will be on display.

Henry was born in Lakewood in 1846; the family farm was where Cohassett Avenue is today. He was a watercolor artist, naturalist, and environmentalist. After working in Washington, D. C. for the Smithsonian, he traveled to Alaska, where he became passionate about saving the seals and educating the country about the nature of their new state through his art and writing. In 1905, he co-authored a document with U.S. Secretary of State John Hay that became the North Pacific Fur Seal Convention of 1911, the first international treaty dedicated to the conservation of wildlife.

His family was one of the first at the Church of the Ascension, which was founded in 1875. Henry, his wife, and their 10 children were all involved in church life. One of their daughters was married at Ascension in 1900, and her wedding dress will be part of a “Sacred Moments Exhibit” at the church this summer.

Part of a series of historical lectures celebrating Church of the Ascension’s 150th Anniversary, the event and food preceding it are free, and the public is invited. Reservations are not required; however, a call by Thurs., May 22 to the church office, (216) 521-8727, would be appreciated to plan numbers for the luncheon. For more information about Church of the Ascension and other upcoming activities, please visit www.ascension-lakewood.org.