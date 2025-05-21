Generations Connect Through Poetry, Song, And Smiles At Cove

We had a heartwarming visit at Cove on May 8th as kindergartners from Padre Pio Academy, led by the always-joyful Ms. Cathleen Coyne, brought laughter and smiles to our older adults and guests.



They started with a sweet recital of Robert Frost’s "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening," then used American Sign Language to perform "'A is for Adorable'"—and they truly were! The kids charmed us with "The Unicorn" by Shel Silverstein and had everyone smiling and laughing as they used duck whistles to sing "Six Little Ducks."



It was a wonderful reminder of the joy that comes from connecting generations. Thank you, Padre Pio Academy and Ms. Coyne, for brightening our day!