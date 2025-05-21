Educator Spotlight: Alex Cammock

Lakewood High School social studies teacher Alex Cammock is a true embodiment of the Lakewood City Schools' vision of lifelong learning, perseverance, and continuous growth—for both himself and his students. Whether in the classroom or on the sidelines as head coach for our Ranger varsity basketball team, Alex daily displays our Vision of a Lakewood Educator competencies.



Says Alex’s nominator, fellow social studies teacher Ron Lewis: “What sets Alex apart is the example he sets every day. He models goal-setting, reflection, and hard work—not just on the court, but in the classroom and throughout the school community. He holds himself and his students to high expectations, always pushing for excellence while maintaining a deep sense of empathy and understanding.”



Alex leans on his empathetic nature and collaboration skills to build relationships with his students and players. “Collaboration goes a long way to building rapport - which to me is #1 with my students,” says Alex.



Alex’s growth mindset is a natural outgrowth of his personal mantra of trying to “win” the day by just being a little better each day. He imparts that same philosophy to his students. About Alex’s growth mindset, Ron says: “Whether he is adjusting a lesson to better meet student needs or recalibrating game plans mid-season, he is constantly reflecting and evolving.”



Growing up a Ranger, Alex had the inkling he may have wanted to be a teacher when he helped out with the D.A.R.E. fifth-grade basketball teams. He realized that he enjoyed working with kids and helping them improve. He’s been doing that ever since he joined the District as a full-time teacher back in 2008.



Ron sums up Alex’s impact on our district: “Alex’s steady presence, strong initiative, and passion for both teaching and coaching make him a role model for students and colleagues alike.”