District Earns 9th Straight Best Community For Music Ed Award

We're thrilled to announce that Lakewood City Schools has been named a 2025 Best Community for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation for the ninth straight year! This prestigious recognition celebrates our commitment to providing exceptional music education to all students.



The Best Communities Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, the District answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program, and community music-making programs.



The Lakewood City Schools offer music education from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Instrumental instruction begins in 5th grade. Elementary choirs begin in third grade. Middle school offerings include classroom band, orchestra, and choir. Lakewood High offers multiple level of ensembles and extracurriculars in band, orchestra, and choir.



A huge thank you to our talented music teachers, supportive families, Lakewood Music Boosters, and our entire community for creating an environment where students can discover and develop their musical talents!