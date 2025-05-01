Culinary Students Earn State Top 10 Honors

Congratulations to our three West Shore Career-Tech Culinary Arts students who earned spots in the top 10 of the statewide Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) competition! Way to go, Htoo Lweh Wah (6th), Finn Getts (7th), and Liz Carroll (8th)! Finn and Liz competed in the Baking & Pastry category and Htoo in the Culinary Arts category. 🎂 These students practice for numerous hours after school throughout the school year perfecting their recipes and skills to prepare for the competition. Well done to all!