Cove Garden Club Visits Rockefeller Park Greenhouse’s Vibrant Gardens

by Nancy Feighan

Seventeen members of the Cove Garden Club recently took their first field trip to the Rockefeller Park Greenhouse, a hidden gem in Cleveland. They explored tropical plants, fruit trees, and colorful displays, strolled through the Mall—a formal garden with trimmed hedges—and visited specialty gardens like the All-American Selections, Betty Ott Talking Garden, Latin American Garden, Japanese Garden, and the vibrant Willott Iris Garden. A bright, beautiful morning full of nature’s colors!

Volume 21, Issue 10, Posted 7:06 PM, 05.21.2025