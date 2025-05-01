Celebrate Community At The 11th Annual Birdtown Picnic

LakewoodAlive’s beloved Birdtown Picnic, sponsored by Shinn Law Firm, returns for its 11th year bringing neighbors together for an afternoon of fun, food, and connection. Join the celebration on Saturday, June 14, from 12:00 to 2:30 PM at Madison Park, right in the heart of the historic Birdtown neighborhood.

This free community gathering is a joyful kickoff to summer, featuring a first-come, first-served lunch, family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and resources from local organizations. Whether you're new to the neighborhood or a longtime resident, the Birdtown Picnic is a great way to connect with others and enjoy the welcoming spirit of Lakewood.

Vegan options will be available upon request, so there's something for everyone. Don’t forget to bring your picnic blankets, lawn chairs, and your favorite people—family, friends, and neighbors are all welcome. Mark your calendars and make plans to join us for this festive summer tradition!

Thank you to our wonderful 2025 Birdtown Picnic Sponsors, including Title Sponsor, Shinn Law Firm, and Community Sponsors City of Lakewood and Sauced Taproom & Kitchen.

For more information, please visit LakewoodAlive.org/Event/BirdtownPicnic.