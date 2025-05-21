Barnstormers Storm The Dazzle Awards

Congratulations to our Barnstormers!! We are extremely proud of all your efforts and talent!



From Board President Nora Katzenberger:

Lakewood High School’s production of “Les Misérables” won Best Musical (Tier 1) at tonight’s Dazzle Awards at Playhouse Square! Charlie Scott/Javert accepted the award on behalf of his fellow Barnstormers, and gave a wonderful speech.



The cast’s performance of “One Day More” at the end of the first half of the show brought the house down!! Congratulations to everyone involved in this fabulous show!!