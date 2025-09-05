Mark Your Calendar For Upcoming GardenWalk Lakewood (GWL) Events

Looking for some new plants to brighten up your home or garden? Join GardenWalk Lakewood (GWL) for a free plant swap on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at Cove Park, located at 1294 Cove Ave. This lively event is a fantastic opportunity to meet fellow plant enthusiasts and exchange garden treasures.

Even if you don't have anything to swap, come along and find plenty of items to kickstart or enhance your gardening vision, all while discovering more about GardenWalk Lakewood and its mission.

Schedule of events:

Starting at 11 am , drop off labeled plant seedlings, divisions or rooted cuttings, seeds and gently used garden items. Our volunteers will be available to label donations, indicating their sun or shade preference, size at maturity, and whether they are annuals, biennials, or perennials. Plant donations should be in pots, boxes or bags.

From 12-2 pm, select and pick up plants and garden items.

The event will be held under the pavilion, ensuring a great time regardless of the weather.

And don't forget to save the date for GWL’s third annual GardenWalk on Saturday, July 19, 2025. This free event will showcase a variety of beautiful gardens throughout Lakewood! A list of participating gardens and a map will be posted to our website in early July.

GardenWalk Lakewood is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to building community within and beyond the city by bringing people together through gardens and green spaces. Supported by the Lakewood Foundation, the Healthy Lakewood Foundation, and individual donors, GWL events like the annual GardenWalk, free plant swaps, and this fall’s guest speaker are not to be missed.

Visit www.gardenwalklakewood.org for more information and to get involved!

Melissa Kress is a longtime Lakewood resident and a board member of GardenWalk Lakewood.