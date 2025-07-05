Upcoming Events

Presentation- Our Butterfly Heritage and How to Preserve it with Dave Tomashefski

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.Main Library Auditorium

Discover how Ohio came to be at the intersection of diverse butterfly habitats, about Ohio’s recent history of butterfly declines and discover practical tips for supporting these species in your garden.

Terry Meehan Film Series- The Narrow Margin (1952)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 at6:00 p.m. (71 minutes)Main Library Auditorium

Hardboiled detective Walter Brown (Charles McGraw) is assigned to protect a tough-as-nails gangster’s moll (Marie Windsor) from mobsters who want her silenced.

Barbara Steffek-Hill Five-Star Matinee- Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)

Sunday, May 11, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. (91 minutes) Main Library Auditorium

In pre-World War II London, a desperate middle-aged English governess becomes entangled in the personal love life of a glamorous American entertainer.

Meet The Author- My Demon Wears A Crown by Cierra Young

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.Main Library Auditorium

My Demon Wears A Crown, soon to be a movie available on Lifetime, BET and Amazon Prime, depicts the real-life journey of the author.

Presentation- The History of Indian Classical Music by Sugata Chatterjee

Sunday, May 18, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

With words and song, Sugata Chatterjee will teach about the three historical eras of Indian classical music: the Vedic age (when the Hindu scriptures, the Vedas, were written in 500 B.C.), Medieval times and the present day.

Book Club- All We Can Save: Truth, Courage and Solutions for the Climate Crisis Facilitated by Dr. Mike Skladany C.S.U

Mondays: May 12, May 19, June 2, June 9, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. Main Library Auditorium

For the sake of our current and future generations, and especially Mother Earth, please join us and our notable guest speakers as we embark on an inclusive march forward in addressing the most pressing issue of the twenty-first century. Lakewood Public Library will be giving out free copies of All We Can Save while supplies last.