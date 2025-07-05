Senior Earns National Scholastic Art Awards

Lakewood High senior Olive Rodemann has earned the highest honor of being named a national Gold Medal winner in the prestigious Scholastic Art & Writing Awards! Olive was honored for her photograph of a worker at the West Side Market titled “Meat Man.”

This competition is the nation’s longest-running and most prestigious recognition program for students in grades 7–12. More than 310,000 pieces of art were submitted for the contest and earning a national award puts Olive in the top 1% of participants.

Olive’s “Meat Man” image was one of six Gold Keys she earned at the regional level judging of the competition.