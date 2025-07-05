Rotary Honors Career Tech Students

by Lynn Donaldson

West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Award recipients honored by the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River on April 7 were joined by school administrators from Lakewood, Bay Village, and Westlake at the awards ceremony.

On April 7, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 27th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at its weekly luncheon. The 16 recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

The 2024-25 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Mihai Bogdan-Chindea, business management; Charieon Doxley, T.E.A.C.H. / ECE; Naya Fayad, medical professions; James Gollon, Project Lead the Way - engineering; Titus McAlvey, auto technology; Zayna Muntaser, nursing foundations; Gary Pandos, construction trades;

Elaina Purcell, sports and exercise science; Olive Rodemann, media art and design; Andi Sadiku, community based - O'Neill; Bryce Sandoval, theatre arts; Harper Washio, community based - Gordon Food Service; Ameera Westbrooks, electronic engineering; Brynn Wolfgram, culinary arts; and Danari Woods, networking with cybersecurity.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. Each year, WSCT serves over 400 students in its workforce development programs.

Read More on
Volume 21, Issue 9, Posted 3:16 PM, 05.07.2025