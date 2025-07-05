Rotary Honors Career Tech Students

On April 7, the Rotary Club of Lakewood and Rocky River hosted the 27th annual West Shore Career-Technical District Outstanding Student Awards at its weekly luncheon. The 16 recipients were honored for their dedication, leadership, and accomplishments in their career-technical programs

Each award recipient is automatically nominated for the “Career-Technical Student of the Year” award, which will be announced later in the school year at the annual Career Passport Assembly.

The 2024-25 Outstanding Student Award recipients are: Mihai Bogdan-Chindea, business management; Charieon Doxley, T.E.A.C.H. / ECE; Naya Fayad, medical professions; James Gollon, Project Lead the Way - engineering; Titus McAlvey, auto technology; Zayna Muntaser, nursing foundations; Gary Pandos, construction trades;

Elaina Purcell, sports and exercise science; Olive Rodemann, media art and design; Andi Sadiku, community based - O'Neill; Bryce Sandoval, theatre arts; Harper Washio, community based - Gordon Food Service; Ameera Westbrooks, electronic engineering; Brynn Wolfgram, culinary arts; and Danari Woods, networking with cybersecurity.

West Shore Career-Technical District encompasses Bay Village, Lakewood, Rocky River, and Westlake. Each year, WSCT serves over 400 students in its workforce development programs.