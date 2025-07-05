President's Page: Senior Savings Expansion

Hi Neighbors!

On Monday, Lakewood City Council passed Ordinance 15-2025 to expand the number of seniors and people with disabilities eligible for the City of Lakewood’s Homestead Exemption discounts on water and sewer rates.

What is the City’s Homestead Exemption for Water/Sewer?

The Homestead exemption is a discount program through which eligible participants pay 75% of the standard water/sewer rate. This program is separate from the Cuyahoga County program of the same name and requires a separate application.

Who is eligible for the Homestead Exemption?

Residents who meet all of the following qualifications are eligible:

-at least 65 years of age or disabled

-who own and reside in their home

-who have an adjusted gross income of $40,000 or below

What has changed?

Prior to the passage of Ordinance 15-2025, the income threshold was $35,000 and used gross income. With the passage of the new ordinance, the non-taxable portion of social security benefits will no longer be considered as part of income and this adjusted gross income maximum has been expanded to $40,000. Currently about 325 households participate, and it is estimated that this change will make an additional 100 households eligible, saving our seniors and home owners who most need it an estimated $480 per year.

How do residents apply?

Applicants may submit a copy of their Federal Tax Return (1040 or 1040-SR) or, for non-filers, official income statements and an application form. Typically new applications and renewals are due by April 30th of each year in conjunction with the tax filing. Due to the passage of Ordinance 15-2025 expanding eligibility, the deadline has been extended to June. For more information or to request a paper copy of the application, please call 216.529.6820 and choose Option 2 or visit:

https://www.lakewoodoh.gov/accordions/homestead-exemption-2/

I was proud to co-sponsor this ordinance with Mayor George and Vice President Baker, and I appreciate the unanimous support of my council colleagues to adopt this common sense legislation as one piece of our continuing efforts to address housing affordability. It is worth noting that this change was sparked by a resident question. If you have an idea, question, or concern, please share it! You never know who else you might help.

Please join us for our upcoming Lakewood City Council meetings:

Mon, May 12

6:00pm Housing, Planning and Development Committee

Mon, May 19

6:30pm Public Safety Committee

7:30pm Regular Meeting of Council