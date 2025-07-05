Meet Me At Cove: Pastor Paula Maeder Connor (Retired), A Lifelong Advocate For Community And Connection

Lakewood has always been a town where creativity meets community, and no one knows this better than Pastor Paula Maeder Connor. A trailblazer in every sense of the word, Pastor Paula moved to Lakewood in 1990 with her husband, Pastor Dave, and their two young daughters. She took on the position of pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church, a role she would embrace for the next 25 years. While Lakewood became home, it also became the perfect backdrop for her passion for community-building, spiritual leadership, and fostering meaningful connections.

A Vibrant Move to Lakewood

Pastor Paula’s decision to move from Columbus was not just about changing locations but about immersing her family in a community that thrived on creativity, diversity, and vibrancy. She and her family settled into a charming house across from Lakewood Hospital, a spot where they could walk to local events, enjoy beautiful green spaces, and dive into the energetic pulse of the city.

It’s easy to see why she fell in love with Lakewood — a place rich in opportunity, spirituality, and a diverse range of activities that resonate deeply with her.

A Rich Legacy at Trinity Lutheran Church

For 25 years, Pastor Paula’s impact at Trinity Lutheran Church was felt in many ways. From the rich outreach programs to creative meal planning, especially when it came to preparing meals for the community, she worked hard to build relationships and strengthen connections.

Pastor Paula fondly remembers the collaboration with John Henry Salters, the church's cook, who would whip up dishes so impressive they could make any top chef take note. Food, after all, was a way to gather people, build relationships, and create a sense of togetherness.

One of the most memorable projects was the church’s Peace Camp, which Pastor Paula helped to shape. The camp, with its original curriculum designed to teach children about peace in the heart, neighborhood, school, and community, was a highlight of her tenure. She loved working with forward-thinking individuals who wanted to spread a message of understanding and harmony.

When the church eventually moved on to a new chapter, Pastor Paula took great pride in the transformation of the church building. When Scalish Construction repurposed the old structure, she couldn’t have been happier with the results. Though she hasn’t yet stepped inside, she looks forward to seeing the repurposed space one day, knowing that it continues to serve the community in new and exciting ways.

New Beginnings at Cove

While Pastor Paula’s days as a pastor may have ended, her dedication to community-building continues through her work at Cove. For the past two years, she has spent time there, initially drawn in by the chance to play Mahjong. However, she quickly discovered something more profound — a community of people who weren’t just there to compete, but to share laughter, friendship, and brain exercise.

"It’s not about competition," she says, "It’s about the connections you make and the joy you find in each other’s company."

Pastor Paula also enjoys participating in Cove’s daytime bocce league, a fun and friendly competition that has strengthened her connection to the Lakewood community. As a longtime resident, she values the ability to walk to Cove from her home and witness the space’s evolution firsthand.

Cove’s Kinship Group: A Safe Space for Connection

In addition to sports and games, Cove’s Kinship Group provides vital support for people who care for family members. Pastor Paula is particularly inspired by how the group, led by social worker Evan Meredith, creates a safe space for individuals to share their struggles and receive support.

What’s unique about this group is that it serves not only traditional guardians but also those who bear responsibility for caring for loved ones. This could include grandparents raising grandchildren. It’s a program that fosters meaningful connections among caregivers, providing a network for them to share experiences and find mutual support.

Pastor Paula has witnessed how impactful this group is in supporting those who need it most. "It’s inspiring to see how people come together and help one another through some of life’s toughest challenges," she shares. "It’s a reminder that we all need a community to lean on."

The group spans several municipalities, including Lakewood, Cleveland, and surrounding suburbs, making it an essential resource for many families in the area. For more information about Kinship Support at Cove, please call 216-529-6042.

A Journey of Service and Connection

What’s most striking about Pastor Paula’s story is her ability to connect people — from her work in the Peace Corps to her leadership at Trinity Lutheran Church, and now her involvement at Cove.

In her early career, she had her sights set on the U.S. State Department as an ambassador, inspired by her admiration for President John F. Kennedy. Her journey took a unique turn when she joined the Peace Corps during the Vietnam War, landing her in Thailand, where she taught English to eighth-grade boys. She learned Thai, navigated the challenges of running a classroom, and even got a firsthand look at the country’s lapidary industry, where locals sifted precious gems from sand.

Her experience abroad fueled her desire to work with people, helping them to see the world with new eyes and understanding. That same spirit of service and connection is what she brings to her involvement in the Lakewood community today.

The Family Room: A Lifesaver and New Friendships

The Family Room, a space designed for young families, was a lifesaver for Pastor Paula as she participated in activities as a grandmother. It offered her not just an opportunity for socialization but a chance to meet young moms in the community. Even now, she continues to see those same friends at the park and the pool. One of the most important connections she made there was with Brenda, who has since become one of her very good friends — a testament to the power of community and the lasting relationships it fosters.

Breaking Barriers as the First Woman Pastor

When Pastor Paula first arrived in Lakewood in the 1990s, she blazed a trail as the first woman pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church. Her pioneering spirit didn’t stop there. She was also among the first 30 women nationwide to go through the Evangelical Lutheran Church’s ordination program — a significant milestone that paved the way for future women in leadership roles within the church.

Personal Reflections on Community

"A similar sense of connection and community can be found in my own experience in Lakewood. My kids graduated from high school in 1999 and 2001. Theater, sports, music, and classroom challenges were all part of their journey, just as they were for so many other young people in Lakewood. Brenna, for instance, was voted the best marching band member during her senior year, which was a recognition that filled us with pride. Greer, too, was honored as the best tennis player in the league by the coaches from the various schools during her senior year. These are such great memories — moments where the spirit of community and connection truly shone through."

Finding Community and Friendships at Cove

At Cove, Pastor Paula has found a new sense of belonging. Whether she’s enjoying simple pleasures like Mahjong, bocce, or taking walks through the green space, she’s made lasting friendships with people she might never have met otherwise. The people at Cove come from diverse backgrounds, and the atmosphere is one of light-hearted fun and camaraderie.

For her, Cove isn’t just a place to pass the time — it’s a sanctuary. It’s a place where people can leave their troubles behind, find joy, and make connections that enrich their lives. Whether it’s checking in on Mahjong friends or sharing a laugh with fellow bocce players, Pastor Paula has found a wonderful second chapter to her journey.

Giving Back to the Community

Pastor Paula’s connection to the community, both at Cove and beyond, is a testament to the power of relationships and service. While she may have retired from her pastoral duties, her heart for helping others and fostering connections remains as strong as ever.

So, if you see her around Lakewood and Cove—whether playing Mahjong, tossing a bocce ball, or simply enjoying a walk—take a moment to say hello. It’s just one of the many ways she continues to connect with and support the community she loves.