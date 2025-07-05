Mayor's Corner: The Blue Envelope Program

Safety always remains a top priority at City Hall, and Lakewood continues to benefit from our highly skilled, well-trained, and dedicated Lakewood Police Department (LPD). I’ve written in the past about how our police, led by Chief Kevin Fischer, continue LPD’s tradition of exploring and adopting innovative policing policies with a holistic view of safety. Some examples of this approach include LPD’s early adoption of crisis intervention training; our Citizens' Police Academy; and the Safe Place Initiative. As both Mayor and Safety Director, I’m excited share information about the Blue Envelope Program, LPD’s newest initiative.

The Blue Envelope Program is designed to help those with special needs communicate with officers during motor vehicle operator interactions. Individuals on the autism spectrum or with other disabilities can use the blue envelopes provided to share documents and details on any communication issues they may have during encounters with officers. The program is seen as especially helpful during stressful situations.

Blue Envelope participants keep a photocopy of their driver’s license/state ID, vehicle registration, and current insurance card in the envelope, which always stays in the car so it is handy during discussions with LPD officers. The envelopes also have info and instructions for LPD officers printed on them along with the participant’s name, emergency contact, and details about their specific needs.

LPD heard about the program from two peer agencies outside Cuyahoga County and adapted the program to best serve Lakewood and our region. The overarching goal is to avoid and limit communications challenges and confusion that may occur and de-escalate situations. LPD and the City of Lakewood continue to look for ways to keep Lakewood safe and also friendly and welcoming to all.

I want to commend Chief Fischer and LPD Officer Melissa Mazor, one of Lakewood’s Neighborhood Officers, for leading the way in developing this program for LPD and our city. It demonstrates Lakewood’s continued focus on law enforcement innovation and caring for members of the community who face challenges or may have added stress when speaking with officers.

For those interested in the program, materials can be picked up at the Lakewood Police Department (12650 Detroit Ave.), the Lakewood Public Library branches (15425 Detroit Ave. and 13229 Madison Ave.), and at Lakewood Fire Station #1 (14601 Madison Ave.). For more information on the program, please contact the Lakewood Police Department nonemergency line at: 216.521.6773.