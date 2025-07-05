Mayor George Inspires Garfield's ROX Girls' Group

Mayor George came to visit Garfield's ROX Girls' Group last week, where she shared some of the challenges and obstacles she faced growing up and how she overcame them.



She also talked about her schooling, career choices, and the challenges she faces in her leadership role as a woman mayor.



She answered the girls' questions and encouraged them to work hard in all they do and strive to be anything they choose in life.



Her empowering message: Nothing should stand in their way! The girls and the mayor wrapped up the inspiring visit with some special ROX cookies.



Thank you, Mayor George!