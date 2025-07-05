LHS Student Journalists Earn State Honors

Congratulations to Lakewood High student journalists of The Lakewood Times, who have earned 21 honors overall in the 2024-25 Ohio Scholastic Media Association’s Awards! The Times staff earned honors for their compelling stories, striking photographs, thought-provoking cartoons and graphics, and meticulously planned yearbook spreads and stories.

Congratulations to all of the honorees for their outstanding work and dedication to journalistic integrity and producing a high quality publication.