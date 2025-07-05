My name is Colin Cox and I am a local Lakewood artist and founder of Funkwork Studio, a creative space where I will release art, home decor and clothing, with an emphasis on mental health. Moving back to Lakewood in October, I felt right at home and could feel the warm hug of the community I grew up in. Hoping to add to the community and establish my place, I came up with the idea for the community to come together. LASKA LAKEWOOD Community Market was created, a free to vend and free to attend, event for the community. LASKA LAKEWOOD will feature things like local art, handmade goods, small businesses and even small "yard sales"!

The goal is to bring the community together for some free fun and to bring awareness to local artists and businesses! The market will take place every other Sunday starting May 18th from 11am-7pm, on the corner of Madison Ave. and Cordova Ave. in the west end of Lakewood! (Mike's barbershop/ RTA turnaround).

I look forward to seeing everyone come together and all the fun to be had!