Lakewood Times Honored By Ohio Scholastic Media Association

We are excited to announce the impressive achievements of the student journalists of The Lakewood Times, who have earned 21 honors overall in the 2024-25 Ohio Scholastic Media Association’s Awards. Consistently demonstrating exceptional dedication and talent, this year’s staff earned honors for their compelling stories, striking photographs, thought-provoking cartoons and graphics, and meticulously planned yearbook spreads and stories. These awards celebrate not only individual accomplishments but also the collaborative spirit and commitment to journalistic integrity that have come to define The Lakewood Times.

We would like extend a heartfelt thank you to our editor-in-chief, Delano Yeung, for his dedication to refining our articles for publication and ensuring that our stories shine and resonate with the Lakewood community. Congratulations to all of our honorees for their remarkable contributions!

Abigail Kovach & Abriana Heinz: Honorable Mention: “Congresswoman Shontel Brown Headlines Women in Politics Forum at Lakewood High School”

Elaina Purcell & Teddie Bruening: Honorable Mention: “Unconditional Love From Furry Friends”

Fallon Austin: Honorable Mention: “Building a Greener Future: All About Keep Lakewood Beautiful”

Fallon Austin: Excellent: “Spooky to Sustainable: The Lakewood Pumpkin Compost”

Mia Dugan: Excellent: “First Annual Fall Festival”

Alice Paynter: Excellent: “Lakewood’s Solstice Steps: A Staircase to Community and Progress”

Olive Rodemann & Vincent Shell: Excellent: “Trend Upcycling and the Secret World of Antiques”

Lyla Parkison: Superior: “Your Vote Matters”

Ava Schmoldt: Superior: “What Sets the Cleveland Museum of Art Apart”

Madi Twining: Superior: The Accessory

Bailey Dussault: Honorable Mention: The Eclectic

Sophia Schelgunov & Kylee Zingale: Honorable Mention: “Humble and Hungry for Competition: The Rangers Boys’ Basketball Team Defeats the Rockets and Stay Undefeated in the CWC”

Teddie Bruening & Elaina Purcell: “Revive Your One and Only Body”

Vincent Shell: Excellent: “Luigi Mangione’s Walk of Shame Turned Walk of Fame”

Vincent Shell: Honorable Mention: Feature Graphic

Olive Rodemann: Honorable Mention: Feature Photo

Zoe Payton: Honorable Mention: Sports Photo

Abriana Heinz: Honorable Mention: Girls Tennis feature story 2024-25 Yearbook

Madison Comer: Honorable Mention: Girls Soccer Spread 2024-25 Yearbook

Sebastian Shafer: Honorable Mention: Feature Photo 2024-25 Yearbook

Sebastian Shafer: Superior: Sports Photo 2024-25 Yearbook