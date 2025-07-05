Lakewood Public Library Children’s And Youth Services Programs

Color Our World Summer Reading Club

For all children and youth from birth up to those entering Twelfth grade. Read for fun and rewards. Participants will be entered into weekly drawings for prizes and gift cards. Readers can check in online or in person. Come to the library and check in halfway through and receive a reward. All finishers select a new book to keep.

Friday, May 9, 2025 through Monday, August 11, 2025

Family Weekend Wonders

Drop in to the Library's special weekend story time. Family Weekend Wonders is offered every weekend throughout the year and features a different theme each week followed by a craft. No registration is required.

Main Library- Fridays and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.

Madison Branch- Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Tail Waggin' Tutors

For School-Age Children. Your child can bone up on their reading skills during a one-on-one session in a dog-friendly atmosphere. Students can practice reading with one of the dogs and owners that have been certified through Therapy Dogs International, an organization dedicated to regulating, testing and registering therapy dogs and their volunteer handlers. Reading to a therapy dog can provide comfort, support and happiness for self-conscious readers. No registration is required.

Saturday, May 10,2025 11:00 am- 12:30 pm in the Main Library Multipurpose Room