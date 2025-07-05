Grant Celebrates Collecting More Than 300 Boxes Of Cereal For Donation

Last week, Grant students and staff celebrated collecting more than 300 boxes of cereal to be donated to two nonprofits with an amazing domino cereal box event!

The event was organized by the SMASH Collective at Grant, a group of about 70 third-, fourth- and fifth-graders and their teachers who undertake a variety of service projects for the community - from cleaning up area parks, to visiting nursing homes and now providing food for the Lakewood Charitable Assistance Corporation and Friends in Tents FIT and Community Outreach in Summit County.

Amazing work by our students at Grant employing their Vision of a Lakewood Ranger competencies for good!