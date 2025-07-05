Families And Kids To Bike In Support Of Elementary Schools On May 10

Kids and families, join us for a fun Family Bike Rally and playdate at Madison Park on Saturday, May 10, 12:30-2:30pm, to show our support for keeping Lakewood’s seven neighborhood elementary schools.

This event is hosted by Preserve Lakewood Schools, and all are welcome, whether you bring a bike or not. Meet us at the pavilion near the playground, and:

Decorate bikes, scooters, strollers, wagons, and anything else that moves in Purple and Gold!

Join the bike ride at 1:30pm! Ride, scoot, and move any way you like on the path around the park, to show our support for our schools!

Create homemade signs, decorations, create drawings, and write messages in support of our schools, to be shared with our school board!

Kids (and adults) who participate in the bike ride around the park will receive a fun prize! Popsicles and snacks to be provided.

Kick off Hike & Bike to School Week (May 12-16) with purple and gold decorated bikes to show your school spirit!

Preserve Lakewood Schools is a coalition of parents, residents, and leaders in Lakewood, committed to preventing the closure and repurposing of elementary schools by Lakewood City Schools, and supporting the long-term vitality of Lakewood’s public schools.

Learn more at PreserveLakewoodSchools.org.

