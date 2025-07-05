Did we not learn that due process is absolute once an immigrant sets foot on American soil? Executive Order 9066, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed in February 1942, authorized the mass removal and internment of Japanese Americans from their homes and businesses located on the West Coast during World War II. This action, motivated by apprehensions regarding potential espionage following the attack on Pearl Harbor, resulted in the incarceration of over 120,000 Japanese Americans in internment camps, notwithstanding the absence of any evidence supporting claims of espionage or treason. The significance of the order resides in its infringement upon civil rights, the discriminatory targeting of a specific ethnic group, and its enduring ramifications for the Japanese American community.

The internment resulted in a substantial loss of property, businesses, and residences for Japanese Americans. This experience also precipitated enduring trauma and exerted a profound impact on the Japanese American community. In my opinion, Executive Order 9066 should serve as a stark reminder of the dangers of racial prejudice and the importance of upholding civil liberties.

