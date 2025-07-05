Correction/Update: Church Of The Ascension Flea Market

In the last issue we published an article from The Church of the Ascension describing the Flea Market and Bike Rodeo. Unfortunately, there isn't sufficient time for the Bike Rodeo to be held this year. The church will be holding a fun filled day from 11 am to 4 pm on May 17th for the Flea Market and Craft Show.

On the beautiful grounds at 13216 Detroit Ave., the playground will be open for children with art activities and an inexpensive grilled lunch will be offered. Market Tables are still available. A free will offering ($20) is appreciated but not required. Please join the community and stop by. The Lakewood Garden Center next door will be having a heirloom plant sale as well. For more info call 216-521-8727