Cardiologist Ashoka Nautiyal, M.D., Announces His Retirement

In a recent letter to his patients, area Cardiologist and Lakewood community member Ashoka Nautiyal, M.D. announced that he is retiring on May 1st after nearly 60 years of medical practice.

Over the years, Ashoka Nautiyal was the cardiologist to many Lakewood residents.

In his letter, Dr. Nautiyal noted: “It is difficult to bid farewell to a profession that I have dedicated my life to.” He added, “It has been a honor and great privilege to have served as your cardiologist, and I am grateful for the relationship we have built.”

Dr. Ashoka Nautiyal, M.D., is a cardiologist in Westlake, Ohio, and has nearly 60 years of experience in the medical field. Dr. Nautiyal has specialized in the areas of Cardiovascular Disease & Internal Medicine and has extensive experience in Interventional Cardiac Procedures. Dr. Ashoka Nautiyal received his undergraduate education at the prestigious La Martiniere College, Lucknow, India, and his medical education from the Armed Forces Medical College, Pune, India. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Cook County Hospital, Chicago, Illinois, and graduated from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship in 1980. He is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and a Fellow of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. Dr. Nautiyal has been affiliated with medical facilities such as Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, University Hospital Saint John Medical Center and Firelands Regional Medical Center.

Ashoka Nautiyal and his wife Melissa have been a part of the Lakewood community for more than 20 years, where they raised their two children. In his announcement, Dr. Nautiyal stated: “I look forward to committing to family life and new opportunities that may lie ahead.”